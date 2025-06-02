Bafana’s Broos praises Pirates youngster ahead of friendly fire

'His game is very mature. He takes good decisions,' said Broos, according to News24.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has praised Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.

Bafana will take on Tanzania at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, before going up against Mozambique at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on June 10.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘A good defender’

“His game is very mature. He takes good decisions,” said Broos, according to News24.

“He is a good defender … not tall, but he wins aerial duels … (and is) good in build-up play when attacking.”

The 19 year-old Mbokazi became a regular for Pirates this year under Spanish head coach Jose Riveiro, and has now earned his first Bafana call-up.

Broos has selected seven first-time call-ups, with Mamelodi Sundowns’ players unavailable due to their participation in the upcoming Fifa Club World Cup.

Mohau Nkota, Deano Van Rooyen and Simphiwe Selepe are also new to the Bafana squad from the Buccaneers.

Under Broos, Bafana are currently in a fantastic position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. There remains, however, the possibility of them being docked three points by Fifa for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in the World Cup qualifying win over Lesotho in March.

“We have to wait,” added Broos.

“But if Fifa follows the procedure, there is nothing because there was no complaint. I know that, five days after the game, only then Lesotho wanted to make a complaint. I think they were put under pressure by Nigeria.

“Now it’s not sure that Zimbabwe will play against us here in South Africa (Zimbabwe were set to play Bafana in South Africa as they do not have a stadium at home that meets the required standards).

“They are trying to organise a stadium in Zimbabwe to host the match. But maybe that stadium will not be okay, then there are talks that they could take the game to Rwanda.

“You see, things are going on behind the scenes and I think it’s coming from our friends in Nigeria.”

“The games in September and October will be the most important games for Bafana Bafana in the last four years,”

‘Why should we start panicking?’

“It is very important for everyone, for South African football, the players, me, and the supporters for us to go to the World Cup. Let’s hope … Fifa will do what they have to do and say that there is no complaint, and it stays like it is…

“We would be in a very comfortable situation looking at the gap between us and Rwanda and Nigeria. Even if they take those three points, why should we panic?

“If you see our last six games in the qualifiers – why should we start panicking? We have to believe in ourselves.”