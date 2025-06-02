Kaizer Chiefs transfer target not here to ‘impress big teams’

'I don’t pay attention to that a lot because I play to entertain people,' the Richards Bay striker told FARPOST.

Yanele Mbuthuma is reportedly on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Yanele Mbuthuma has spoken out on his potential move to Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos praises Pirates youngster

Mbuthuma has recently signed a new contract at Richards Bay amid speculation that he is wanted by Chiefs for next season.

Chiefs ‘not in my mind’

“I don’t pay attention to that a lot because I play to entertain people, not because I wanna impress big teams,” Mbuthuma told FARPOST.

“For now, that’s not in my mind. I’m still okay at Richards Bay, so I can just prove myself even more.”

The 23 year-old forward scored six goals in all competitions this season for the Natal Rich Boyz. He added that he was surprised to be called up by Bafana.

“I’m very happy that I have been given an opportunity and was called to the national team,” said Mbuthuma.

“I just want to score more goals so that I can progress even more and grow as a striker.

“I was very shocked when I got this opportunity because I wasn’t expecting it. When I first started playing football, I wasn’t even picturing myself at this level.”

Amakhosi look to improve squad

Chiefs are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season, after a disappointing Betway Premiership campaign saw Nasreddine Nabi’s side finish ninth in the table, and miss out on a place in next season’s MTN8.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso reacts to Zwane non-selection

It was Richards Bay who ultimately made it into the top eight when they beat SuperSport United 2-0 in their final Premiership match of the season, with Mbuthuma one of the goalscorers.