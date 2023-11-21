Bafana a damp squib as Rwanda land World Cup shock

The hosts win a first home game in over two years as they beat Bafana 2-0

Gilbert Mugisha celebrates after scoring Rwanda’s second goal against Bafana in Butare on Tuesday. Picture: Backpagepix

Rain is often referred to as a blessing in Africa, but Bafana Bafana on Tuesday found themselves stuck in a Butare bog, stunned by Rwanda 2-0 in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Stade Huye.

The home side had finished bottom of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, and had not scored in a home game of any kind for over two years, but they made the better of horrendous conditions to establish a first half lead they never looked like letting go of.

Bafana have thus missed a chance to take control of Group C, after their 2-1 home win over Benin on Saturday. Next up for Hugo Broos’ side in qualifying is a trip to Nigeria in June.

A torrential downpour before kick off made an artificial surface – already criticised heavily by Broos before kick off – even more difficult.

It was clear from the off that short passing was problematic, with water spraying up from the surface and slowing the ball down, but strangely Bafana didn’t show any flexibility in their tactics.

It was the hosts who adapted to the conditions far better, pinging long balls into the channels that the Bafana defence just couldn’t deal with. They clearly missed the injured Mothbi Mvala, with Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi coming in and having an absolutely shocking opening 20 minutes.

In the 12th minute the Wasps, who had not scored a goal at home for over two years before this match, sent out a warning shot as a long ball found Mugisha at the back post but he fired into the side-netting.

A minute later, however, Rwanda went in front as Innocent Nshuti shrugged off a weak challenge from Sibisi and drilled a low shot past Ronwen Williams.

Sibisi then almos put a back header past his own goalkeeper as a shocked Bafana tried to gather themselves. But instead it got worse for Broos’ men in the 28th minute.

Gilbert Mugisha ran at Khuliso Mudau down the left, and the Sundowns man seemed to have got back and avderted the danger, but then he inexplicably appeared to wait for Williams to come and gather the ball, ill-advised in these conditions.

The ball simply stuck in the pitch and Mugisha strolled past him, beating Williams with a good low finish.

South Africa started to adapt to the conditions a little better as the half wore on, but still created little. Teboho Mokoena did make one late run from midfield into the box six minutes before the break, but he was quickly crowded out.

An attempt was made at half time to sweep some of the water off the surface, and the pitch did appear a little better after the break.

Broos made a change in the 52nd minute, bringing on Zakhele Lepasa for the ineffective Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

And the Pirates attacker did have a chance on the hour mark, but put his free header well off target.

In the 63rd minute, Bafana finally tested Rwanda ‘keeper Fiacre Ntwari, but Mokoena’s low shot was too straight and comfortably saved.

Three minutes later, Williams had to be alert at the other end to tip over a fierce drive from Djihad Bizimana.

In the 78th minute, Bafana had their best chance of the match as Mihlali Mayambela found Themba Zwane in the box, but he blazed uncharacteristically off target.