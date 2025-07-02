Kaizer Chiefs set to announce more signings

Amakhosi have announced three signings so far.

Kaizer Chiefs announced that more new signings will be unveiled after the first three signings were confirmed.

On Tuesday, Amakhosi announced the signings of left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielder Ethan Chislett, and striker Flavio Silva.



But Orlando Pirates’ former duo, Paseko Mako and Thabiso Monyane, are also set to be unveiled by Chiefs.



“Kaizer Chiefs will kick off the month of July by introducing three new players, with more signings expected during this current window to strengthen their playing squad for the upcoming season,” read a statement from Chiefs.

“The technical team and management deemed it apt to strengthen the squad in different areas, from attack to defence, to ensure that the team is ready to tackle the challenging PSL season and the CAF Confederation Cup, kicking off in August.

“Starting on the frontline, Amakhosi have secured Portuguese striker Flavio Silva from Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia. Silva, a prolific goal-scorer, netted nine goals in 33 matches last season and had an impressive 30 goals in 45 appearances for Persik Kediri the season prior. The Guinea Bissau-born player will wear jersey #77.

“In midfield, Amakhosi have enlisted 26-year-old Ethan Chislett, an attacking midfielder known for his creative abilities. The Durban-born playmaker joins the Club after spending most of his playing career in England, as well as a stint in Spain. He recently enjoyed a successful season with Port Vale, where he provided key assists and created numerous scoring opportunities.

“Moving to the backline, Chiefs have reached an agreement with Portuguese club FC Alverce to sign Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back, also originally from Durban, is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. At 25 years old, Shinga returns to South Africa after seven years in Portugal to make his first appearance in the PSL. He will don jersey #74.



“These first three signings and more that will follow reflect the Club’s commitment to improving the squad depth and overall performance for the 2025/26 season.

“The trio players will travel with the rest of the squad to the Netherlands for a pre-season training camp on Thursday, 3 July,” added the club statement.