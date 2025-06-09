Bafana’s Ndamane – ‘I couldn’t believe it’

'Since I started playing football, this is my first Man of the Match,' added the TS Galaxy defender.

TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane is making the most of his second chance with Bafana Bafana.

ALSO READ: Komphela vows to maintain Sundowns’ style at Club World Cup

The former Kaizer Chiefs youngster was dropped from Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad in March for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin. This was not for footballing reasons, but because Ndamane, to the Bafana coach’s disbelief, did not have a passport.

Bafana’s Broos calls on Ndamane

Broos, however, has shown himself to be a coach who bears no grudges, and Ndamane was back in the squad for the June friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.

And the Rockets defender rewarded the faith shown in him by Broos with a Man-of-the-Match performance in Friday’s goalless draw with Tanzania at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

“I was nervous, I don’t want to lie because that was my first game playing for the national team,” said Ndamane.

“Actually, I couldn’t believe that it was me (making my debut). But once we got into the pitch, I told myself that I’m not here by fluke, so I will play the way I know best.

“I had a good game and also received the Man of the Match award. So I was so happy. When they called me after the match and told me that I was Man of the Match, I couldn’t believe it,” he added.

“I asked them if it was really me, and they confirmed it. Since I started playing football, this is my first Man of the Match, and it happened when I was playing for Bafana Bafana.”

“That made me happy, to receive it on my first call-up. I would like to thank all our supporters. I also promise to work hard and not disappoint. So they must keep on supporting me … I am very grateful.”

More debuts incoming

With Broos promising every player in Bafana’s squad an equal chance over these two games, it seems unlikely Ndamane, who played the full game against Tanzania will start Tuesday’s game against Mozambique at the same venue.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Matthews relishing Dortmund clash

It would make more sense, given the Bafana coach’s words, if Orlando Pirates duo Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi started the game.

There could, indeed, be an entirely new first eleven, as Bafana look for a win against the Mambas.