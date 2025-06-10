Bafana’s Sibisi vows to help Pirates teammate

'Playing with Mbokazi at club level won’t be any different with the national team,' said Sibisi at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Bafana Bafana captain Nkosinathi Sibisi believes his understanding with Orlando Pirates club teammate Mbekezeli Mbokazi will not be affected by the step up to international level.

Sibisi will skipper Bafana on Tuesday in a new-look side that will play a friendly against Mozambique at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bafana all-change

Hugo Broos will field a completely different team to the one that drew 0-0 against Tanzania on Friday. In that game , it was Fawaaz Basadien who captained the team.

And that includes the 19 year-old Mbokazi coming in for his Bafana debut alongside Sibisi.

“Playing with Mbokazi at club level won’t be any different with the national team,” said Sibisi at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“He is a very humble boy who takes instructions well. It is easy to play along side him. I don’t think tomorrow will be a big change for him.

“It is the perfect choice for me to partner him and to give him guidance and the confidence to take his chance. I think tomorrow we will see the best of him.”

Sibisi also expressed his honour at being named captain. And he praised Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for showing consistent belief in him, even when others did not.

‘Honour and a privilege’

“It ranks very high as an honour and a privilege to be able to lead the team,” added Sibisi.

“I must thank the coach for showing confidence in me, we have been together from the first camp that he came for. Thanks to him because there were always question marks when I was here.”