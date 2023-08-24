Bafana selection is not too early for ‘stronger than most’ Okon

'He reminds me of Bongani Khumalo on the field with his presence and it will be good for him to be tested there,' said Thabo September.

Thabo September doesn’t think the inclusion of Ime Okon into Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad is premature. The hugely-talented 18-year-old defender was a surprise inclusion in Hugo Broos’ 36-man provisional squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



The centre-back has made an impression on Broos after only three starts for SuperSport in the new campaign. September coached Okon at Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s DStv Diski Challenge team that won the reserve league team last season.



“I’m proud of him, I think it’s never early because in other countries you find players playing for the national team from a young age,” September said in an interview with Phakhaathi.



“I think Neymar was very young at 16 or 17 when he played for the national team and if you put Ime there what do you think that is going to do for his confidence?



“He’s stronger than most 18-year-olds. He reminds me of Bongani Khumalo on the field with his presence and it will be good for him to be tested there.



“Hugo Broos is thinking ahead when he selects players. I don’t know his plans but looking from the outside, he has a bigger plan and the age average has gone down since he took over in terms of selecting players.”



It remains to be seen if Okon will make the cut when Broos announces his final 23-man squad next week. The exciting prospect has the backing of September, who is confident that the recognition from Bafana’s technical team will not be a distraction so early into his professional career.



“He’s a focused boy who is very mature in terms of his thinking. He knows where he wants to go with his career so this is not going to get into his head,” September reckons.



“I think he’s surrounded by very good professionals to help him at the club and he’s grounded. Playing in the DDC for the first time on TV never got to him and playing for the senior team never got to him.



“I don’t think being selected for the Bafana Bafana squad will be anything different based on how I know him.”

A rising star

With the rising star knocking on the door of international football, September highlights Okon’s attributes that make him stand out.



“He’s strong and sometimes you find strong players lack pace but he has both and that gives him an edge over most centre-backs,” he added.



“It’s either they are strong and slow or quick but not strong but he has both. He’s strong in the air and on the ground too. He has good recovery when he’s up against a good pacey player and he can also play against a strong number 9 and those are good attributes for a centre-back.”