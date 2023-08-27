Hunt delighted with SuperSport grit after fightback at Stellenbosch

'It's not about how you play football sometimes, it's about how you get results but we played some good football at times here under difficult conditions,' said the SuperSport head coach.

Gavin Hunt praised his side’s mentality after they came back to beat Stellenbosch on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix.

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has praised his side’s fighting spirit in the comeback win against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori showed resolve to recover from a goal down to beat Stellies 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash.

Goals from Ghampani Lungu and Grant Magerman in the second half canceled out Jayden Adams’ first half strike.

United have are now unbeaten in four league matches with three wins and one draw.

Hunt is adamant that having grit will be key if his side are to mount a serious challenge for silverware.

“It’s only four games in but the mentality is the most important thing,” Hunt said.

“I think in the PSL more than anything, teams are so equal and games can go either way so mentality is everything for me and obviously a little bit of quality.

“I know how to do these things but you need players to buy in and they are doing that and we have a new team again. A lot of new players that we have to fit them in and we have a long way to go.”

Hunt’s charges got revenge for the MTN8 quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch two weeks ago. The three-time league winning coach was moderately pleased with victory on a bumpy surface at the Danie Craven Stadium.

“In these conditions, it was always going to be a battle and I thought we played well at times,” he said.

“We tried to play and it was difficult to play because of the surface but we adapted. They played on the turnover all the time against us which upset me a little bit because we never had enough of the end product.

“All-in-all, we battled away and it wasn’t easy and not many teams are going to win here under these conditions so we adapted well and we go to the next one.”

Hunt once again bemoaned the fact that they will be playing their next game against Golden Arrows on Tuesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium, their makeshift homeground.

“Last year, we were unbeaten at home and you know what’s happening to us this season. I still think it’s our fifth away game we play in a row so we have really been under the cosh,” Hunt remarked.

“We go to Polokwane on Monday so we’re stretched, so to come here and go 1-0 down and to turn it around to get a result is good.

“But we have to ingrain that into the team, it’s the most important thing. It’s not about how you play football sometimes, it’s about how you get results but we played some good football at times here under difficult conditions.”