Sundowns’ Cardoso reacts to being honoured in Portugal

'I received a letter from the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, recognising the work I’ve recently done in Africa,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Miguel Cardoso, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup press conference at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA on 20 June 2025 © Lynne Gleeson/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has reacted to being recognised in his homeland after a remarkable debut season in South African football. Cardoso guided the Brazilians to an unprecedented eighth consecutive league title, securing the 2024/25 Betway Premiership crown.

He also led Sundowns to the CAF Champions League final, where they were narrowly beaten by Egyptian giants Pyramids FC. Despite that defeat, Cardoso’s achievements have not gone unnoticed in Portugal.

Before taking over the reins from Manqoba Mgqithi at Sundowns last December, Cardoso won the Tunisian league with Esperance and also lost in the final of the Champions League to Al Ahly

“It’s true that I was also honoured in Portugal. I received a letter from the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, recognising the work I’ve recently done in Africa,” Cardoso said.

“I was also recognised by the Portuguese Football Coaches Association and awarded the José Maria Pedroto Award which is named after a very important coach in Portugal who managed FC Porto. This award is directly related to the work at Mamelodi Sundowns, including our champions league final qualification and winning the PSL.”

The 53-year-old tactician has been nominated for the PSL Coach of the Season award, alongside Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker and former Orlando Pirates boss José Riveiro. Reflecting on the campaign, Cardoso highlighted key moments that shaped his successful season.

“I have many fantastic memories that come to mind regarding the first season here in the PSL. I think there are different moments but I can highlight the start which was amazing and difficult but very good in terms of results with important matches that were won immediately against Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC away,” he concluded.

“That gave us the positive energy to gather the souls of everyone together and then I remember the month of January where we scored goal after goal and won matches by big margins. At that moment we sent a powerful statement and I also remember the period after we won against Al Ahly and qualified for the Caf Champions League final.

“We had six matches to play until the end of the season and we recorded six victories in a row with outstanding performances and wonderful football played. For me, memories remain the joy of the people and fans and the joy of playing good football and the joy of players celebrating victories.”