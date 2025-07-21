Chiefs out to set stall for new season in Toyota Cup

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to lay a marker down for the season on Saturday when they take on Ghanaian giants...

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to lay a marker down for the season on Saturday when they take on Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Amakhosi lost the first edition of the tournament last season. With Nasreddine Nabi having just taken over as head coach, Chiefs were hammered 4-0 by Young Africans at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Chiefs’ mixed season

Chiefs went on to finish a disappointing ninth in the Betway Premiership, though they did win their first trophy in a decade, beating Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final.

There has been plenty of speculation about Nabi’s future ahead of the new season, though for now he seems likely to stay.

Still, the pressure will only mount if Chiefs give a similar showing on Saturday to last year’s Toyota Cup in front of a packed stadium in Durban, pre-season tournament or not.

It is very important to win the Toyota Cup,” said Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung yesterday, as Amakhosi launched their new kit, in conjunction with Italian sportswear manufacturer Kappa for the 2025/26 season.

“It is our pre-season tournament and we want to stamp our authority in terms of how we want the season to start.

“It is a tough competition. We haven’t made it easy for ourselves. We are playing a team (Kotoko) that is also hungry. They are also in the Caf Confederation Cup (next season). But we want to make sure we do well. Our troops are going out to combat for the jersey, and make sure we reclaim our spot in African football.”

Motaung was a little more vague when asked about any mandate that Chiefs may have for their coach ahead of the new campaign.

‘Complete success’

Chiefs will compete in the Confederation Cup, as well as the Betway Premiership, the Carling Knockout and the defence of their Nedbank Cup title.

“We want to achieve complete success, that is the vision,” added Motaung.

“That is the language we are all talking, it is how we are all behaving. It is very important that it is throughout the building. We are saying to our supporters to walk with us, so every game we are making sure we are successful and are doing it the Chiefs way.”