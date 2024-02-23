Banyana thrash Tanzania in Paris Olympic qualifier

The teams will meet again for the second leg at Mbombela Stadium on 27 February.

Banyana Banyana are one step closer to reaching the final round of the Paris Olympic qualifiers after securing a 3-0 victory against Tanzania in the third round, first leg of the qualifiers at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

It was a positive victory for Banyana, especially playing away, in their quest to qualify for their third Olympic Games.

Goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, and Hilda Magaia were enough to give Banyana the advantage going into the return leg.

Banyana had a great start to the match, with the away side creative going forward and eager to get the first goal of the match.

It didn’t take long for the South Africans to take the lead. Magaia’s beautiful run on the left flank saw her spotting Seoposenwe inside the Tanzania box, and the striker made no mistake as she volleyed the ball into the back of the net from close range to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute.

The home side began to push hard going forward, looking to cancel Banyana’s lead, with Diana Msemwa to the fore, but Desiree Ellis’ charges remained firm at the back.

Banyana had several breakaways and could have doubled their lead before half time, but the game ended up going into the break with only one scored by the visitors.

In the second-half, Ellis brought in Amogelang Motau for Kholosa Biyana in midfield, with the substitute teaming up with Linda Motlhalo, who had a good first half.

The South Africans looked determined to get the match’s second goal and try to relax a bit, with the Tanzanians struggling to make a comeback.

Kgatlana strikes

While the home side looked to be out of ideas in attack, with their striker Opa Tukumbule being closely marked, Banyana went on to grab their second goal of the match thanks to skipper Kgatlana, who scored from close range after the hosts failed to clear the ball in the 57th minute.

Banyana put the final nail in the coffin in the last minutes of the match with a beautifully taken goal by Magaia in the 86th minute.

