Banyana’s Magaia not entirely happy despite emphatic Olympic win

'Overall, it was about ... listening to the coach, and playing to our best ability,' said the forward.

Banyana Banyana forward Hilda Magaia says the team didn’t have a good start in their match against Tanzania in a third round, first leg qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games.

READ MORE: Banyana thrash Tanzania in Paris Olympic qualifier

Banyana scored only one goal in the first half, before coming hard at the East Africans with two more goals in the second half to register a 3-0 victory at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Banyana’s Mexico-based players Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana and Magaia were all on the scoresheet to give Banyana the win.

Magaia explains that what they did wrong at the start of the match was not to play to their strengths.

“I think the first half was a bit sloppy, but … we did well in the second half as a team. I think it was because of the heat (the reason we didn’t start well). All I can I say is that we all got it together and made sure we did what the coaches wanted,” said Magaia.

“Overall, it was about … listening to the coach, and playing to our best ability. I think most of us didn’t play to our strengths in the first half. We were allowing the opponents to direct us in how we should play. We played our game in the second half and managed to hold on to the ball.”

The South Africans are set to host Tanzania for the return leg on Tuesday, 27 at Mbombela Stadium, and Magaia is confident they will do well.

“It’s obviously our home ground advantage. So, we are going to do well as a team because we will be having our supporters and everyone rallying behind us.”

ALSO READ: Billiat accused of being unprofessional and ill-advised

The winning of this tie will qualify for the final round of the Olympic qualifiers and will meet the winner between Cameroon and Nigeria.