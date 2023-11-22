Bartlett pays tribute to Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

Shaun Bartlett during the South African Hall of Fame Legends Lunch celebrating the induction of Dr. Kaizer Motaung at The Hall of Fame, FNB Stadium last Thursday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Shaun Bartlett believes Dr Kaizer Motaung’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame was long overdue.



Motaung, who founded Kaizer Chiefs in 1970, was recently honoured for his contribution to football and building one of the biggest sporting brands in the country.

After a successful spell abroad playing for FC Zürich and Charlton Athletic amongst others, Bartlett returned home to don the famous gold and black jersey of Chiefs for two seasons towards the latter part of his career.

“I think it’s about time that he’s honoured to be honest, he’s had a great impact on South African football,” Bartlett said to Phakaaathi.



“Not only for sport but economics as well because everybody understands that when Kaizer Chiefs does well, the whole country benefits. Even when I played for the club, that was the one thing you could recognise after the game.

“The impact that he has had on South African football is massive and the brand he has created. That legacy will live on forever because he has worked hard to bring the brand where it is today with the success of bringing trophies.”



Bartlett only wanted to play for Chiefs in SA

Bartlett reflected on how his move to Naturena came about and the influence Motaung played in capturing his signature for the Phefeni Glamour Boys back in 2006.

“I was just grateful to be given the opportunity by the chairman and his family because Chiefs are a massive brand,” the Bafana Bafana legend added.



“When I heard that they were interested in me, I knew there was no other club I wanted to play for except for Kaizer Chiefs. It’s funny that I played 10 years abroad and the only thing people talk about is the last minute goal against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. Chiefs is a brand that you can’t run away from and it will follow you for the rest of your life

“The chairman’s humbleness is something that captured my heart and it was part of the reason why I wanted to join the club. It’s people like him that inspire you to be a better person everyday.”