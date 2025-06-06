Basadien ‘privileged’ to captain Bafana

'I am ready and prepared to help those younger players in the team,' said the Stellenbosch full back.

Fawaaz Basadien spoke about being named Bafana captain for the friendly against Tanzania on Friday. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch full back Fawaaz Basadien says it will be an honour to captain Bafana Bafana when they take on Tanzania in an international friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had initially said Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi would captain the team for the game against Tanzania and another friendly against Mozambique on Tuesday. A replacement skipper was required as regular captain Ronwen Williams was left out along with all his Bafana Sundowns teammates.

Basadien the skipper

But it was Basadien who sat alongside Broos at Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

“Fawaaz will be captain tomorrow, that is the reason he is here today,” confirmed Broos.

Basadien himself says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Benni McCarthy and Nasief Morris.

“I didn’t expect it to come so soon. But it is an honour and a privilege to be captain,” he said.

“I am ready and prepared to help those younger players in the team.

‘Learned a lot’

“When I came the first time (to Bafana) the guys helped me, so I am willing to do that now with the younger players.

“Growing up I watched guys like Benni McCarthy and Nasief Morris. I was privileged to play with Nasief, I learned a lot from him. He had good qualities and leadership skills. I learned from his so one day if I was captain of the national team I could try … and help those coming through.”