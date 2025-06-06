Tepid Bafana held by Tanzania

Hugo Broos' experimental Bafana side battled to break down Tanzania.

Oswin Appollis was Bafana’s best player in the first half. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

An experimental Bafana Bafana failed to spark against Tanzania in an unremarkable goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates release Chiefs-linked defender

Hugo Broos may well have got what he needed to out of watching several players making their Bafana debuts in this international friendly.

And the Belgian’s competitive record is spectacular enough to suggest it will be put to good use in September’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana struggle

This was a painful watch in general, however, as Bafana laboured to break down a Tanzanian side that seemed content with a draw from kick off.

Three players were handed their Bafana debuts from the start against Tanzania.

Orlando Pirates pair Deano Van Rooyen and Simphiwe Selepe along with TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndumane got their chance to shine on the international stage.

It was one of Bafana’s regulars, Oswin Appollis, who shone in the first half. In just the fourth minute, the Polokwane City forward pounced on a mistake in the Tanzania penalty area, but his effort was cleared off the line.

On the half hour mark, a neat passing move found Thalente Mbatha in space on the edge of the box, but he fired way off target.

And on the stroke of half time, it was Appollis who threatened again, his long-range strike comfortably saved by Tanzania goalkeeper Suleiman Ali.

In truth, the first half was a difficult watch, with neither side really able to string too much together in the attacking third.

Greater intent

Bafana came out with far more intent after the break. Tshepang Moremi nearly latched onto Mbatha’s fine long range pass. Moremi then saw his fizzing long-range effort tipped wide by Ali.

ALSO READ: Rulani speaks out on Pirates rumours

Broos rang the substitutions as the game wore on. Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner replaced Ricardo Goss to make his Bafana debut.

Pirates winger Mohau Nkota also got on the pitch for his debut, while Relebohile Mofokeng entered the field at the same time.

And Mofokeng blew a great chance to score in stoppage time when he was gifted possession and chipped the ball over Ali but onto the roof of the net.