Ben Youssef – ‘No excuses’ for misfiring Chiefs

'Every time we get into the last third (of the pitch) and don’t score,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef said his side had “no excuses’ for their failure to grab all three points in a goalless Betway Premiership draw with Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Chiefs too blunt

Chiefs had their chances but like so many times this season, they lacked a cutting edge.

“Congratulations to Chippa, they had a good structure and were fighting for every challenge,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘For us, there is no excuse, we had a lot of opportunities. We have to continue to work to correct the same problem. Every time we get into the last third (of the pitch) and don’t score.”

Fifth-placed Chiefs sit five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates after 12 games played. They can narrow that gap to two points with a win at TS Galaxy on Sunday, as Pirates are playing Marumo Gallants on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Knockout final.

But Amakhosi will have to improve in front of goal if they are to have a realistic chance of challenging for the title. Chiefs have netted just 13 times in 12 Premiership games, and that includes a 4-1 win at home to Orbit College.

‘It is our job to fix the mistakes’

“We have to continue working. It is our job to fix the mistakes and the job of the players sometimes to find the right decision in the final third,” added Ben Youssef.

Flavio Da Silva started for Chiefs in Gqeberha and he blazed the best chance of the first half over from point blank range, after Asanele Velebayi’s fine cross.

In the second half, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo drew a fine save from Chippa goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi, who also did well to tip substitute Mduduzi Shabalala’s effort onto the post.

To their credit, Chiefs have certainly improved in defence this season, conceding just six Premiership goals in 12 matches. Only Pirates (five) have conceded fewer.