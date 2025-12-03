Sundowns fight back to earn draw at Siwelele

The result means Masandawana will end the year in second place on 26 points, two behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns saved by Mothiba

Vincent Pule handed the home side a first-half lead in Bloemfontein, but substitute Lebo Mothiba struck with 15 minutes remaining to ensure the points were shared.

The defending champions were far from their fluent best and appeared jaded after their taxing trip to Algeria, where they were held to a goalless draw by MC Alger in the CAF Champions League last Friday.

The result means Masandawana will end the year in second place on 26 points, two behind leaders Orlando Pirates. Pule, a former Pirates favourite, has inadvertently given the Buccaneers some breathing space in the title race.

Pirates, who also have a game in hand over Sundowns, will turn their attention to Saturday’s Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants, knowing they hold a psychological edge approaching the halfway mark of the campaign.

Siwelele strike

Siwelele opened the scoring against the run of play in the 27th minute after a defensive mix-up between Kegan Johannes and Ronwen Williams allowed Pule to pounce.

Johannes, who had replaced the injured Grant Kekana early on, played a loose back-pass that Williams failed to control. Tebogo Potsane dispossessed the Sundowns keeper before passing for Pule to tap home.

Despite dominating possession, Sundowns created few clear chances in the first half, while Siwelele’s disciplined game plan held firm as they went into the break with a narrow advantage.

Sundowns continued to labour in the second stanza as the hosts sat deep to protect their lead. The introduction of veteran midfielder Themba Zwane on the hour brought renewed energy to the Brazilians’ play.

Mothiba eventually levelled matters, but a full comeback never materialised, and Siwelele held their nerve to claim a valuable point. Sundowns’ night worsened when Teboho Mokoena was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 81st minute.

A different position

Although the title race remains open, Sundowns find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having their destiny out of their own hands.

The premiership will now pause for the festive break and resume only after the Africa Cup of Nations, which concludes in mid-January next year.