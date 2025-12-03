Chiefs fluff their lines in Chippa stalemate

Amakhosi can't take their chances in a 0-0 draw.

Kaizer Chiefs fluffed a chance to put pressure on Orlando Pirates at the top of the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The result means Chiefs sit five points behind the Buccaneers, having played the same amount of games (12). With Pirates playing in the Carling Black Label Knockout final on Saturday, Chiefs will have a chance to narrow the gap to two points before Christmas, when they take on TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Sunday.

Chiefs ring the changes

Chiefs made a host of changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Zamalek, though that had more to do with injuries and a need to rest players than any issues with the performance in Polokwane.

Asanele Velebayi got a start on the left wing and was Chiefs’ most threatening player in the first half, even if there wasn’t much competition.

The former Cape Town Spurs man cut inside and hit a shot that was too close to Chippa ‘keeper Dumisani Msibi early on. And just after the half hour mark he curled in a brilliant cross that striker Flavio Silva somehow turned over the crossbar from point blank range.

Mfundo Vilakazi was bright on the other flank for Chiefs, but too often his final pass was found wanting.

Chippa opted for Justice Figuareido up front instead of Bienvenue Eva Nga. And Figureido was unlucky with one early run beyond the Chiefs defence, an offside flag raised when it looked extremely tight.

Generally, however, the Chilli Boyz looked every inch as side that had scored just seven times in 14 Premiership matches before kick off.

Velebayi blasted another effort over the bar on the stroke of half time, but the two sides went into the break goalless.

Ngcobo chance

Chiefs almost went in front within a minute of the start of the second half, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s shot brilliantly tipped over the bar by Msibi.



Da Silva fluffed another chance in the 53rd minute, as Vilakazi this time found a teammate with a cross and the Guinea-Bissau striker headed straight at Msibi.

Chippa brought on Eva Nga and in the 69th minute he finally tested Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen. But the Amakhosi shot-stopper was able to push his effort away from goal.