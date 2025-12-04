OPINION: Broos faces fresh dilemma as Mbokazi heads to the MLS

How does Broos avoid accusations of favouritism or hypocrisy?

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos must surely be scratching his head following Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s decision to join Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.



The Belgian coach has long been sceptical of selecting players based in North America, regularly arguing that the extensive travel leaves them fatigued by the time they report for national team duty.

This is why Mbokazi’s move creates an intriguing dilemma because he has become an integral figure in Broos’ squad, and it remains to be seen whether he will now be subjected to the same scepticism that has greeted others who took the MLS route.

How does Broos avoid accusations of favouritism or hypocrisy? Mbokazi will play his last game for Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday before saying his goodbyes.

Broos may argue that his position has always been about what is best for Bafana, but the coming months will reveal whether the principle holds firm when applied to a key player. If Mbokazi continues to shine in the MLS, Broos will face one of the toughest selection dilemmas of his tenure, and he will have nobody but himself to blame for the debate that follows.

Before Bongokuhle Hlongwane left Maritzburg United for Minnesota United in 2022, he was one of Broos’ key players but he has lost his place in the team despite his good form at club level. If selection was based purely on performance, Hlongwane would still be among the first names on Broos’ team sheet. Yet his move to the MLS coincided with his quiet disappearance from the national team picture.

To be clear, my observations on Mbokazi’s transfer are not a criticism of Orlando Pirates’ management. I have always supported moves that improve a player’s financial standing while strengthening the sustainability of PSL clubs. If the figures circulating are accurate, this particular deal made perfect business sense. A reported $3-million, which translates to well over R50-million, is the sort of offer few South African clubs would refuse.

However, Broos has to now confront a conundrum of his own making regarding MLS-based players. Cassius Mailula also fell out of favour after joining Toronto FC, although in fairness to the coach, Mailula’s lack of game time offered a reasonable explanation. That defence does not apply to Olwethu Makhanya, who continues to impress for Philadelphia Union yet receives little consideration for international selection.

Bafana have a huge 2026 ahead of them with the World Cup approaching, and questions will be asked of whether Mbokazi will remain central to Broos’ plans following his move to the United States. I think it’s fair to ask if he will become yet another talented player pushed left in the cold due to geography rather than form.

The coming months will reveal whether Broos intends to remain rigid in his stance or finally adopt a more flexible approach. There is every indication that the 20-year-old will thrive abroad, and Broos will face a selection dilemma he can no longer ignore and the scrutiny that follows will be entirely of his own making.