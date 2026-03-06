Benni still dreams of coaching Kaizer Chiefs

'Maybe the dream of ... managing them is still very much possible,' said the 48 year-old McCarthy.

Benni McCarthy remains hopeful of one day coaching Kaizer Chiefs, a club he has always supported.

The former FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers and Orlando Pirates striker has now turned author, penning an autobiography with the help of football journalist Mark Gleeson.

Chiefs have always been in Benni’s heart

Speaking at the launch of ‘Benni’ in midweek, McCarthy spoke of how Chiefs were actually the team he wanted to play for, and not Pirates.

He ended up signing for Pirates in 2011 and helping them to the 2011/12 Betway Premiership title under Ruud Krol.

“Chiefs and Manchester United were in my heart and I always wanted to play for or coach both those clubs. I wasn’t fortunate enough to play for United. I had the opportunity to sign for them but Blackburn wouldn’t let me leave,” said McCarthy.

“Then I was asked to come is as a coach and we won the Carabao Cup – we beat Newcastle in the final. And we beat Manchester City (in the FA Cup final) they were the best team I have seen in the last decade and we made them look average.

“I never got to play for Chiefs I played for the other half. But who knows? Maybe the dream of … managing them is still very much possible.”

McCarthy was appointed first team striker coach at Man Utd in 2022, brought in by head Erik Ten Hag, who he knew from his time as a youngster at Ajax Amsterdam.

And United did indeed win the 2023 Carabao Cup and the 2024 FA Cup.

Amakhosi in trouble

Chiefs are having another poor season, their chances of winning any silverware looking bleaker by the day under co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Already knocked out of both the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup, Chiefs have lost three Premiership matches on the spin and are now 14 points behind league leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

McCarthy has already been head coach two teams in South Africa – Cape Town City and AmaZulu. He won the 2018 MTN8 with City and took unfancied AmaZulu to second place in the Premiership in the 2020/21 season.