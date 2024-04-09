Bhasera warns SuperSport youngsters to keep feet on ground

The veteran defender knows what it takes to play football at the highest level.

Veteran defender Onismor Bhasera has warned SuperSport United youngsters to keep their feet firmly on the ground and to guard against complacency, insisting that they haven’t “arrived” yet.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori have seen a few of their academy graduates rise to stardom this season with Ime Okon and Shandre Campbell proving to be hot property at the moment.

The former Zimbabwean international, who turned 38 in January this year, knows what it takes to play football at the highest level having been a professional for over two decades.

“I’m very happy with them at the moment but like I always say, they have not arrived yet in this game,” Bhasera said.

“This is a long journey so we talk to them and remind them the importance of keeping their heads down and to remain humble as well as working very hard because football is all about performing each and every week.



“You don’t sit down and say that last week I did very well. You’re judged on the performance on the day so we try to teach them the importance of respecting the game and performing. It starts at training because if you do well there then you will also do well in the game.”

Bhasera has previously been on the books of Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits after a spell in England with lower division side Plymouth Argyle.