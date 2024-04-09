Hunt bemoans SuperSport’s lack of cutting edge

Matsatsantsa are yet to pick up three points in the 2024..

A dejected Gavin Hunt has bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge in the final third after a narrow 1-0 defeat TS Galaxy on Sunday at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.



ALSO READ: Chiefs defender Fleurs fought back at hijackers before fatal shooting – report

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are now winless in seven DStv Premiership matches in a row with five draws and two loses in what has been a rather disappointing run of games.

Their last win in the league came in December last year against Orlando Pirates but they are yet to pick up three points in the 2024.

“It’s just unfortunate, I don’t think they were disciplined and I think they [TS Galaxy] had one chance the whole game and they scored,” said Hunt.

“We had a lot of shots and opportunities but we didn’t let the final ball count. Once they went ahead, they went nowhere so fair play to them and we have to move on but we have to learn. We have a lot of young players. They are learning and they are suffering at the moment but they are going to have to learn very quickly.

“It was another tactical error that we should have done better on and they didn’t. Those are the type of things they need to learn from. It’s both the same sides, you can’t complain about the weather. I can’t think about that now. I’m just trying to get over this and take it from there,” added Hunt.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mokwena downplays favourites tag in Champs League

As the race for second place intensifies, SuperSport are sixth on the log standings after 22 games with 34 points and five behind second-placed Stellenbosch FC. Ironically, they next play Stellies in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final.



The season-ending cup competition represents their only chance of silverware.