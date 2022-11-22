Off-the-field issues affecting Khama Billiat – Prof Ngubane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former professional footballer Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has suggested there are underlying off-the-field issues affecting Khama Billiat’s performance at Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat has not really been at his absolute best since joining Amakhosi in July 2018.



The nimble-footed star has not reached the heights he was at with Mamelodi Sundowns before switching allegiance to Naturena.



Speaking on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide last week, Ngubane said he suspected off-the-field issues were responsible for Billiat’s form loss.



“He cannot be earning so much (money) but not perform ing on the field,” said the former Black Leopards coach.



“There is definitely something wrong. It is either he is really unhappy, he doesn’t sleep enough and he parties all night, or he cheated (his) age.”



Since joining Amakhosi, the 32-year-old Billiat has failed to impress but has been given game-time by all the coaches he has worked under.



His best spell was under Giovanni Solinas, who treated him with kid gloves and even bowed to him whenever he came off the field.



The Italian coach believed so much in Billiat that he even likened him to Lionel Messi when he was with FC Barcelona in Spain.



“Barcelona play with 10 players plus Messi. Kaizer Chiefs play with 10 players plus Billiat,” Solinas said at the time.



“Billiat is the best player in the PSL. He’s a top-class player in my opinion. Maybe someone may disagree, but in my personal opinion, he’s an unbelievable player. A fantastic player.”



Since Solinas’ departure from Naturena, Billiat has failed to re-capture the form that made the Italian sing his praises.



He joined Chiefs amid fanfare after rejecting Sundowns’ renewal offer and also quelled Orlando Pirates’ advances.



His current deal at Chiefs ends in June next year with an option to extend for a further year.

According to Transfermarkt, Billiat has made 125 appearances for Chiefs and scored 24 goals and has 29 assists. At Sundowns he scored a total of 47 goals in 140 games.