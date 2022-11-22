Billiat on understanding with Dolly and spreading it to whole Chiefs team

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat says the nature of understanding between him and teammate Keagan Dolly is now almost telepathic.

Billiat and Dolly have previously played together at Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns before linking up again at Amakhosi.

And when they play together they just light up and take charge of the team’s attack. Billiat says that they are now working on forging the same understanding with all the other players in the team.

“We train (together), we talk and it has come to a point whereby it is not about what we do at training,” Billiat told the Vodacom Ringa Nathi series this week.

“Sometimes it is about the conversation that we have… we could be in a hotel room and it goes like, ‘hey bro I think we need…’

“Or like we are watching a game together and we see something and we talk about it.

“We have automatically grown to understand the situations when they come and we automatically know what’s coming or what we spoke about.

“And that comes from a good understanding of each other. But we are slowly having that (understanding) with the whole squad,” adds the 32-year-old Billiat.

He says the team is getting better everyday and they are hopeful of clinching some silverware this season.

“We are getting better everyday. At training every day you see something that makes you go ‘wow, I didn’t know we have this level of understanding’.

“It is nice to see but it is even better when it happens in a game because you know you have worked hard for it and spoken about it.

“We do speak a lot. I am close to a lot of guys and Keagan is one of them. We have known each other for a long time that with other things we don’t even need to talk about.

“We just look at each other during the game and we automatically understand what is happening and what the next move should be.

“It’s a relationship that we have and it is spreading to the entire team. We are getting to know some things about the other players and we are working on those relationships.

“We are now looking forward to a great finish to the season,” explained Billiat.