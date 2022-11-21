Broos blames fatigue for Bafana draw

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos blamed tired legs as Bafana Bafana failed to complete their international week with another victory on Sunday, drawing 1-1 with Angola at Mbombela Stadium.

South Africa could not find the attacking rhythm that they did against Mozambique on Thursday, when they managed a 2-1 win, with some thrilling combinations in the forward line.

This time they created fewer opportunities, their only goal coming from a Zakhele Lepasa penalty. Bafana, indeed, were left grateful to captain Ronwen Williams for several key second half saves that kept the scores level.

“I am not disappointed,” said Broos after the match.

“I would like to win the game, for sure, but it was what we expected. The same performance as Thursday was not possible, we didn’t play as well I felt there was a lack of determination and the players were not fresh enough.

“Maybe all those games in the last 14 days played a role,” Broos added, referencing the MTN8 final and the Carling Black Label Cup. After the game on Thursday, players were complaining about fatigue. We can accept that.

“I thought bringing some fresh players in the team would make it better, but no (it didn’t).

“We sometimes gave too much space to Angola, gave them time to receive the ball, so many things were less good than Thursday. But we didn’t lose that is one good thing … I think the result was correct, we played a difficult opponent.”

The Bafana head coach also believes that the camp overall, combined with the two friendlies in September against Sierra Leone and Botswana, has been ideal preparation for the two key Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia in March.

South Africa have managed three wins and a draw, albeit at home to opposition that they would ordinarily be expected to beat.

“I am satisfied with this camp, we played two games against an opponent that was similar to what we will face against Liberia in March. It was a good test and I am sure with what we showed in these two games, and in the two games in September, we will qualify for the Afcon.

“We can play good, modern football.

“Maybe today there was a little bit of an excuse because of a lack of freshness.”