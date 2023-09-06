Ntseki feels Gonzalez adds fresh dimension to Chiefs attack

Gonzalez marked his debut last weekend, entering the match as a second-half substitute, taking over from Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Kaizer Chiefs‘ coach Molefi Ntseki has committed to helping their new striker Jasond Gonzalez adapt to the local game to ensure a smoother transition.



The 24-year-old Colombian recently arrived at Chiefs on loan from Real Santa Cruz, who ply their trade in the Bolivian Primera Division.



Gonzalez marked his debut last weekend, entering the match as a second-half substitute, taking over from Mduduzi Mdantsane, who had a tough outing.



The game ended in a 1-1 draw for Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at FNB Stadium.



When Gonzalez came on, his presence as a formidable target man up-front added a fresh attacking dimension, keeping the Sundowns defenders busy.



Chiefs took the lead in the 61st minute when Edson Castillo found the net with a header from an exceptional cross from Ashley Du Preez.



However, in the closing minutes of the game, Khuliso Mudau sprung a surprise by equalising for the Brazilians, also latching on to a brilliant Junior Mendieta cross to head home unmarked.



Coach Ntseki has shared his insights on Gonzalez’s debut performance in Chiefs colours.



It’s clear that the bulky striker’s arrival is giving the team’s approach and tactics a new dimension, and Ntseki’s guidance will play a pivotal role in helping Gonzalez adapt to the local football scene.



“As for Gonzalez, I think it is the same thing with Edson (Castillo),” Ntseki told the media in the post-match interview.



“We are still working very hard for him to understand the league, opponents and also to understand our tactical approach.



“It becomes very difficult when you bring in a new player and you never had a pre-season with that player.



“And now he’s asked to hit the ground running…So, what’s important for us is to create that ground.



“And also make him understand his qualities and those of his team-mates,” explained the Chiefs mentor.



Ntskeki will now have at least 10 days to work on helping Gonzalez adapt and settle in with Chiefs’ next game set for 16 September against Royal AM.



Chiefs have been gaining momentum and had not lost in two games ahead of the Sundowns MTN8 encounter.