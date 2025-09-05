Official: Bafana star Khanyisa Mayo joins Kaizer Chiefs

Mayo said he was looking forward to donning the black and gold colours of his childhood club.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana forward Khanyisa Mayo.



The 27-year-old joins Amakhosi on an undisclosed fee from Algerian Ligue 1 side CR Belouizdad where he was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Sead Ramovic.



Speaking after joining Chiefs, Mayo said he was looking forward to donning the black and gold colours of his childhood club.



“Hello Amakhosi nation this is Khanyisa Mayo. I’m very excited to tell you that I’ll be coming home to be part of the biggest football family in the world. I’m khosified and I can’t wait to be part of the beautiful Khosi nation. My blood is gold and black. Love and peace. See you soon. Amakhosi for life,” said Mayo in a video of him in Algeria posted by the Chiefs media on Friday.



Mayo returns home after playing just one season in Algeria having left South Africa to join Belouizdad from Cape Town City.



He made 41 appearances in all competitions for Belouizdad in his maiden season in the Algerian Ligue 1 last season. He scored six goals and made one assist for Ramovic’s side.



By joining Chiefs, Khanyisa, is following in the footsteps of his father, Patrick Mayo, who also played for Amakhosi at some stage of his playing career.





