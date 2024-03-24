Broos says Rayners will get Bafana chance against Algeria

'He will play but everyone has to know that international games are one or two levels higher than the PSL, so it will not be easy,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has confirmed that Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners will start Tuesday’s friendly against Algeria, with the Bafana coach also admitting he will play a side as close to full-strength as possible in the game against the Desert Foxes at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiera.

With Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba all out of the reckoning, Broos gave Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo an opportunity to shine against Andorra on Thursday. Mayo was not able to get his name on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw, however, and Broos will now give a chance to the 28 year-old Rayners, who has eight goals and five assists for Stellies in all competitions this season.

“We will see about Iqraam on Tuesday,” said Broos in an interview with Safa media.

“He will play but everyone has to know that international games are one or two levels higher than the PSL, so it will not be easy.”

Rayners did make five appearances for Bafana at the 2023 Cosafa Cup, scoring a penalty in a 2-1 win over Botswana, and came off the bench for the last ten minutes of the Andorra game.

Familiar Sundowns faces

Having picked a makeshift team against the European minnows, Broos has said he will return to more familiar faces for the clash with Algeria. That means Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane are all set to return to the starting line-up.

“There will be a lot of changes,” said Broos.

“We looked a bit at both games and the best opportunity to give the young guys to play was last Thursday. If you compare Algeria and Andorra there is a lot of difference in quality so we need to put out our best team on Tuesday, we can’t afford experiments. Also players who didn’t play (against Andorra) … will be fresh.”