Daily news update: South Africans safe in Russia, SA yacht cruise held in Mozambique and Mapisa-Nqakula’s replacement

In today’s daily news update, the SA government has confirmed that all South Africans in Russia are unharmed following terrorists attack that claimed 130 lives when an armed group opened fire inside Crocus City Hall, in Moscow, on Friday night.

Deputy Speaker Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli will also be filling the shoes of beleaguered National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

SA yacht cruise held in Mozambique on suspicion of terrorism

A South African yacht delivery crew suffered hell when it was captured by the Mozambican navy and held for a week under suspicion of being mercenaries or jihadists.

A three-member yacht crew from SA spent a week in captivity over terrorist suspicions. Photo: Katrina PARKER / US NAVY VISUAL NEWS SERVICE / AFP)

According to reports, the three-member crew of the 56ft was captured after sailing the yacht onto a “no-go” area controlled by Isis militants operating in parts of Mozambican coast.

All South Africans in Russia marked safe after terror attack claims 130 lives

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said all SA embassy staff members and students are safe in Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting with Putin in Russia. Photo: GCIS

Over 100 people are receiving medical attention following the attack that took place during a theatre performance.

Parliament announces Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s replacement

Deputy Speaker Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli will be filling the shoes of beleaguered National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli will act as Speaker in the absence of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo: Gallo Images/ Beeld/ Nasief Manie

Mapisa-Nqakula is implicated in bribery and corruption allegations involving more than R2.3 million, which date back to her time as the minister of defence between 2012 and 2021.

Joshlin Smith: Mom Kelly pregnant in Pollsmoor

Self-confessed tik user and the mother of the six-year-old Joshlin Smith who disappeared more than a month ago from their dilapidated shack in Middelpos informal settlement, Raquel “Kelly” Smith, is pregnant.

Disinfecting contaminated drinking water in one minute

Scientists are working on solutions to make any water drinkable. In the USA, for example, researchers have developed a powder capable of disinfecting water using sunlight in just one minute.

Researchers in the USA have developed a powder that can purify water using sunlight. Picture: Igor Nikushin / Getty Images

Researchers at Stanford University and the SLAC laboratory, part of the US Department of Energy, are developing this astonishing solution.

A car insurance checklist for cross-border trips during Easter

If you are travelling to a neighbouring country on a cross-border trip in your car during the Easter holidays, you have to take certain steps to ensure that your car insurance keeps you covered in any other African countries you plan to visit.

Image: iStock

Ernest North, co-founder of Naked, has these tips for taking your car to countries such as Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, eSwatini, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Algeria should provide stern test for Bafana

An Algeria side rebuilding after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations will take on Bafana Bafana in a friendly international at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday.

Villareal’s Aissa Mandi got Algeria’s winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bolivia. Picture: NurPhoto via AFP

While Hugo Broos’ Bafana exceeded expectations at the AFCON in the Ivory Coast, picking up a bronze medal, Algeria had a dismal tournament, managing just two points and finishing bottom of their group.

