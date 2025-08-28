Broos shakes up Bafana squad ahead of key World Cup clashes

Plenty of injuries have opened the door for other players.

Hugo Broos has explained why he has had make widespread changes to his Bafana squad ahead of crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria next month.

Broos named a 23-man squad on Thursday for the games against Lesotho on September 5 and Nigeria on September 9. Both Group C matches will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Bafana all change

Only one of the defenders that started Bafana’s previous two qualifiers in March – Siyabonga Ngezana – has made the current squad.

Right back Khuliso Mudau, central defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and left back Fawaaz Basadien are all not selected.

Sibisi is injured, while Mudau has not played for Sundowns this season and Basadien has not impressed the Bafana coach at Masandawana.

Bafana defenders Grant Kekana and Deano Van Rooyen are also out injured. Thapelo Morena has also only just returned to action.

This has provided an opportunity for the likes of Hanover defender Ime Okon, Orlando Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa.

“Kekana is injured, he is not ready to be with us. Jayden (Adams) is not at the level we want. Fawaaz is the same thing,” said Broos.

“Thapelo (Morena) is coming from injury … for the moment he is not ready to play these games.”

‘A big progression’

Broos has been impressed by Okon since his move to Hanover in Bundesliga 2. The 21 year old has played three matches and has already opened his scoring account.

“We had him on our list when he was at SuperSport, and we saw him at Hanover and he has made a big progression,” said Broos.

“It is his first time with us and it is up to him. He will get moments to play and he has to grab it with both hands.”

Broos has also added new players in other areas with Orlando Pirates’ Kamogelo Sebelebele and Kaizer Chiefs’ Mduduzi Shabalala in to add to Bafana’s attacking options.

“Sebelebele is in fantastic form. So there is a doubt over Thapelo (Morena) it is an easy choice to make. Mduduzi is ready,” added Broos.

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Kulumane Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Siyabonga Ngezana.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha.

Strikers: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng