Chiefs hold firm in Sundowns draw

Chiefs can't quite seal the win in front of a packed FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs produced further evidence on Wednesday that they will be far more competitive this season, holding champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless Betway Premiership draw at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are the only side left in the Premiership not to have conceded a goal this season. They did lack a killer instinct and will hope a plethora of new attacking signings can improve this.

It is early days, but Sundowns look a shadow of the side that romped to the title last season. Miguel Cardoso will need to get much more out of his team if they are to win the league for the ninth season in a row.

A sell-out crowd of around 75 000 packed into the stadium, with midweek traffic chaos meaning kick off was 15 minutes late.

Nasreddine Nabi gave Paseka Mako his first start for Chiefs at left back. Bradley Cross had been down with a flu bug but was fit enough to make the bench.

Chiefs have looked far better organised this season and that continued against Sundowns.

Amakhosi employed a high press that caused the visitors problems, with Chiefs frequently winning possession high up the pitch.

Sundowns did create an excellent chance in the 9th minute. Athur Sales flicked a good ball into the box and iqraam Rayners headed the ball across goal. Tashreeq Matthews got to the ball but lifted his effort over the bar.

It was Chiefs, however, who were the better side in the opening period.

In the 11th minute, Mako showed his worth going forward, his fine cross headed towards goal by Wandile Duba. The Chiefs striker couldn’t get enough power on the header, however, and Ronwen Williams gathered easily.

In the 15th minute, the Chiefs press was in full flow as Sundowns defender Keano Cupido made a last-ditch tackle on Duba, but Sibongiseni Mthethwa seized the ball back and burst into the penalty area.

‘Ox’, however has never scored a top flight goal and hammered his shot well over.

Six minute before the break, Chiefs tested Ronwen Williams as Thabo Cele did well to find Glody Lilepo on the edge of the box.

Lilepo’s fierce drive was tipped over the crossbar by Williams.

From the resulting corner, Sundowns broke forward and Teboho Mokoena’s shot was pushed away by Brandon Petersen.

n the second half Sales came close as he fizzed a low shot just wide.

In general, however, both sides lacked a cutting edge as the game wore on.

Chiefs tried to change it up, bringing on Siphesihle Ndlovu and Gaston Sirino, the scorers of their winning goals in their previous two matches.

Sundowns, meanwhile, threw Lebo Mothiba into the action, a rather subdued Rayners leaving the field.