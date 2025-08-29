Broos on Pirates’ Mbokazi – I have never seen a defender like this

'I am so happy with him,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has heaped praise on Orlando Pirates’ 19 year-old captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Mbokazi was named in Bafana’s squad this week for next month’s Fifa World Cup Goup C qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Bafana debut

The central defender burst onto the scene last season, and made his Bafana debut in their 2-0 friendly win over Mozambique on June 11.

With Bafana missing several of their defensive regulars for the games against Lesotho and Nigeria, Mbokazi must have a very good chance of featuring in the two vital World Cup qualifiers.

“This is a player I had not seen so much, but from the beginning (with us) he has shown a mature attitude,” said Broos.

“He is confident, strong, he has a good technique and he plays without fear.

“I was curious when he came with us in June. But I saw him in the friendly games … that was for me proof he is a very good player.

“I never doubted to take him when I made this list. I can say in the four years I have been here I have never seen a defender like this. And he is so young. I am so happy with him.”

‘If he goes on like this he has to go to Europe’

The Bafana head coach added that he would advise Mbokazi to spend this season at Pirates, but that after that he can see him moving to Europe.

“I think I said with Rele (Mofokeng) last year, that it would be good for him to stay another year (at Pirates) Pirates play Champions League, they have a good team. But if he goes on like this he has to go to Europe.”

Bafana will play Lesotho on September 5 and Nigeria on September 9 with both games taking place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

South Africa are currently in a good position to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. They are five points clear of Rwanda and Benin at the top with four games left to play. Only the group winners are guaranteed a spot at the finals.