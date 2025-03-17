Cape Town City sack interim coach Muhsin Ertugral

Ertugral leaves City in 13th position in the Betway Premiership standings.

Cape Town City have confirmed that they have parted ways with interim coach Muhsin Ertugral.

Ertugral’s sacking comes two days after City suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Marumo Gallants. It was the Citizens’ eighth loss under the Turkey-born coach who replaced Eric Tinkler in January.



Tinkler was fired after a poor start to the 2024/25 season.



ALSO READ: Nabi blames nerves as Chiefs stumble to Richards Bay defeat

In a short statement released by City on Monday, the club stated that the decision to part ways with Errtugral came “as a collective in the best interest of the club”.

“After technical discussions, the club and Muhsin Ertugral have agreed mutually to part ways.

“The decision comes as a collective in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 24/25 season as strong as possible.



“We thank Muhsin for his professional and earnest contribution,” read the City statement.

Ertugral leaves City in 13th position in the Betway Premiership standings having collected 23 points in as many games.

Overall, Ertugral was in charge of City in 14 games. He registered three wins and three draws and suffered eight losses.



ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Cardoso expects more surprises in title race

The decision to sack him then does not come as a surprise considering that he did not change the club’s fortunes since taking over from Tinkler.

Assistant coaches Diogo Peral and Lebogang Manyama are expected to lead the team until the end of the season.

City are expected to appoint Andries Ulderink as their new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season.