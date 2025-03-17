Mgosi

Pirates open to selling this striker after just one season

By Mgosi Squad

17 Mar 2025

01:18 pm

Gilberto's five league appearances for the Soweto giants came mostly as a substitute.

Orlando Pirates open to selling Gilberto.

Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants FC challenges Gilberto of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match on the 24 December 2024 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto © Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are open to cutting ties with Gilberto, who has struggled to make an impact in the Betway Premiership since his arrival at the start of the season.

In the recent January transfer window, the Angolan international was sent back to his former team, Petro de Luanda, for the remainder of the season.

Lack of Pirates gametime

Gilberto’s five league appearances for the Soweto giants came mostly as a substitute. His other seven matches were in domestic cup competitions and the CAF Champions League.

Overall, the 24-year-old started only two matches for the Buccaneers. He hasn’t lived up to expectations after impressing at both Petro and last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

With the emergence of youngster Mohau Nkota, Gilberto fell down the pecking order in José Riveiro’s plans. Word reaching Phakaaathi is that the powers that be at Pirates are open to selling Gilberto.

The attacker still has two years left on his current contract, and Petro is reportedly interested in making the deal to bring him back to the Girabola league a permanent one.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

