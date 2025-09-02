Cardoso hoping FIFA break will ease Sundowns’ injury woes

‘Let's also hope that Themba Zwane recovers because he's a key player for us and the glue to our game and we need him to also come back,’ he explained.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is banking on the upcoming FIFA break to rejuvenate his squad after what has been an unconvincing start to the new 2025-26 PSL campaign.

The Brazilians have been forced to cope without Lucas Ribeiro and Khuliso Mudau due to contractual disputes, while injuries to Themba Zwane, Grant Kekana and Thapelo Maseko have further complicated matters.

ALSO READ: Pirates head coach Ouaddou in hospital after traffic accident

Senior players such as Lebo Mothiba, Mothobi Mvala and Thapelo Morena are also still on the road to full fitness, leaving Cardoso with a patched-up side in the opening weeks of the season. Sundowns were booted out of the MTN8 semifinal by Orlando Pirates on penalties.

The Portuguese coach has blamed fatigue for his team’s mixed start to the season following their participation at the FIFA Club World Cup. Cardoso is hoping the international break will allow his squad to regroup before their Betway Premiership campaign resumes.

“Now we have a break and players will go to the national team. We will try to give others a rest but at the same time make cycles of work to bring them up (to speed) with the rest of the boys and balance the group,” he explained.

“Khuliso Mudau will rejoin the group and Thapelo Morena was able to play the last match and that helps. We are bringing back numbers and let’s hope that Grant Kekana can recover quickly and Mothobi Mvala can continue the work that he’s already doing with the team. We also hope that Thapelo Maseko can recover quickly.

“Tsiki (Ntsabeleng) has just arrived and there’s still some time for him to prepare to help the team and that will help us all to become stronger. As much as people think that the coaches are magicians but coaches depend on players, their availability and quality.

“Let’s also hope that Themba Zwane recovers because he’s a key player for us and the glue to our game and we need him to also come back. Having them available and with high quality is the base of things and that’s why I speak about rebuilding because that’s what we’re doing. It looks like this team is from last season, and it’s not but we’re getting there.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Shabalala looking to prove Bafana point

Sundowns will return to league action on September 14 with a home tie against Magesi FC. Cardoso will also be hoping that none of his nine internationals pick up fresh injuries while on duty for their respective national teams.