Cardoso rejects favourites tag ahead of Chiefs clash.

'I always say that giving 100%, you can win everything but at 99%, you can lose everything,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Any thoughts of Mamelodi Sundowns being favourites for the epic Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs have been shot down by Miguel Cardoso. The free-scoring Brazilians head into the game on the back of a 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United.

Sundowns hammer Chiefs in Carling Knockout

The last time the two teams met, Masandawana hammered Amakhosi 4-0 in the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium. The two heavyweights will exchange blows again at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. The much-anticipated league encounter is already sold-out.

ALSO READ: Nabi can call finally call on this Chiefs defender

“If I take the tag of favourites in this match, I would be basically trying to pass to my players which they don’t need and I’ll never accept that. There are no favourites until the whistle is blown. They should go there to show whatever they have to show,” said the stone-faced Portuguese. Cardoso was in no mood to entertain any talk of the favourites tag during Thursday’s press conference at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop.

“In the end, you can say that you were favourites but not before the game. That doesn’t exist and you need the right attitude from the very beginning. I always say that giving 100%, you can win everything but at 99%, you can lose everything. I don’t allow the players to lose that 1% because if I allow it, it would be such a discomfort on my part.”

Cardoso is wary of a well-rested Chiefs team that hasn’t been in action for nearly two weeks. Amakhosi last played SuperSport United on February 18. On that occasion, the Soweto giants were thrashed 4-1 by Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

‘He’s a clever man’

“What I know is that for sure, their coach, as high level that he is, he worked hard to develop his team. He knows what he has ahead and he knows the responsibility of his club and he’s a clever man and a quality coach,” he added.

The question over Ronwen Williams’ availability for the clash was also swept aside by the 52-year-old, who is clearly playing his cards close to his chest. The shot-stopper has missed Sundowns’ last four matches through injury.

“Regarding Ronwen, let’s see because we have an expectation that he will come (back into the team) but we don’t stress because of that. He will come back soon but I don’t know whether for this match or the next one,” Cardoso concluded.

ALSO READ: OPINION: There is no Betway Premiership title race

“He’s still under an assessment. I spoke to him in the morning but we don’t stress and I’m pretty comfortable with the situation at the moment. So let’s see what will happen tomorrow.”