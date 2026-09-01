Cardoso renews VAR call as PSL refereeing debate rumbles on

"Minister (Gayton) Mckenzie finally agrees with me that VAR should correct those mistakes," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has renewed his call for VAR to be introduced in the PSL, insisting video technology would help protect referees and reduce controversial decisions.

The Portuguese coach was speaking ahead of Sundowns’ Betway Premiership clash against newly-promoted side Milford FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night, with officiating once again under the spotlight.

Sundowns head into the match in high spirits after booking their place in the MTN8 final following a dramatic semi-final victory over Golden Arrows. The Tshwane giants overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit by winning the return leg 3-2, securing a place in the final against Orlando Pirates.

However, the second leg was not without controversy after Khulumani Ndamane scored, only for the goal to be ruled out incorrectly for handball. The decision has added to the growing debate around the standard of officiating in the PSL, with several contentious calls already attracting attention in the opening weeks of the new season.

“Mistakes can happen to anyone, but Minister (Gayton) Mckenzie finally agrees with me that VAR should correct those mistakes,” Cardoso said.

“We should protect the referees by establishing VAR, it’s as simple as that. Look there were moments already this season that VAR would have probably penalised myself and my team.

“I remember there was an unfortunate action from my player that should have been given a red card, but there were many other opponents that should have been red cards if you remember the Polokwane City match.”

‘We need to protect them’

Cardoso, who has been one of the most outspoken coaches when it comes to refereeing decisions, believes the introduction of VAR could help officials make more accurate calls.

Despite his own history of challenging refereeing decisions, the 54-year-old believes officials should be given the necessary tools to do their jobs more effectively.

“Let’s not judge the people that have a whistle in their hands because sometimes we also need to protect them,” the 54-year-old added.

“Let’s all create conditions so that we all can work as best as possible in the best interest of South African football.”

Milford have recovered well after a wobbly start against Orlando Pirates in the premier division. Since that defeat in the opening round of matches, they recorded two wins and one draw from their last three matches.