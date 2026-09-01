Sekhukhune United axe Kaze, appoint Zothwane as new coach

Babina Noko confirmed that Kaze had left by mutual agreement with immediate effect.

Sekhukhune United have announced that they have parted ways with coach Cedric Kaze, just four games into the new Betway Premiership.



The decision comes just days after Sekhukhune were eliminated from the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates, suffering a 1-0 and 3-0 defeats in the two-legged semi-final tie.



In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Babina Noko confirmed that Kaze had left by mutual agreement with immediate effect.



The club also announced the Papi Zothwane will replace Kaze as head coach and will be assisted by Paulus Masehe.



“Sekhukhune United Football Club announces that Head Coach Cedric Kaze has departed from the Club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The Club expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach Kaze for his dedication, professionalism, and contribution during his tenure, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

“As part of the coaching transition, Papi Zothwane has been appointed to lead the technical team as Head Coach, assisted by Paulus Masehe while Nascent Nkhwashu will continue in his role as Goalkeeper Coach.

“The Club remains focused on ensuring stability, continuity, and a smooth transition as the team prepares for the challenges ahead