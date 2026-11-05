Ncikazi breaks silence on alleged rift with Ouaddou at Pirates

"As a principle and as a man of my age, you don't talk ill of your former employer because you offend them," said Ncikazi.

New Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has responded to reports of an alleged bust-up with Abdeslam Ouaddou during his recent spell at Orlando Pirates.

This follows reports that, before Ncikazi moved to Arrows, the duo were not seeing eye to eye and that the Moroccan gave the club an ultimatum: release his assistant, or he would resign.

Ouaddou dismissed those rumours, insisting his working relationship with Ncikazi was sound and saying he wouldn’t kiss Ncikazi on the forehead if tensions existed.

Pirates announced Ncikazi’s departure last week, stating that he requested to leave to take over as head coach at Arrows.

Speaking after Arrows’ 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockoutquarter-finals, Ncikazi gave a diplomatic answer to a question about the reported fallout between him and Ouaddou.

“Guys, for the future, as a principle and as a man of my age, you don’t talk ill of your former employer because you offend them,” said Ncikazi.

“Equally, when I start talking about my former employers, I’m offending my current employer. Every house has got a toilet; as a man, you don’t have the responsibility of telling every family that there are challenges in your family.”

“I’m just a man; even if there was a problem, you are not going to know because I’m a man. I have a responsibility to protect the environment that I work for,” explained Ncikazi.

“In every club that I worked for, there are issues, but I don’t publicly speak about them. As a coach, you are the CEO of the company, so protect the environment,” concluded Ncikazi.