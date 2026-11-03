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Sundowns through to Carling Knockout semifinals

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

3 November 2026

09:29 pm

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Iqraam Rayners proved to be the difference, scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

Sundowns through to Carling Knockout semi-final

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on the 03 November 2026 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

Rayners strikes for Sundowns

Iqraam Rayners proved to be the difference, scoring the decisive goal in the second half to send the Brazilians into the last four of the competition.

Sundowns dominated large spells of the encounter but were made to work for their victory by a stubborn Arrows defence and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Dumsani Sibisi.

The hosts started on the front foot and controlled proceedings in the opening half, creating several opportunities but struggling to find the breakthrough.

Their best chance of the first half came in the 15th minute when Ndlovu rattled the crossbar, with Arrows fortunate to escape without conceding.

Mothobi Mvala also came close on the stroke of half-time when his venomous long-range effort was superbly kept out by Sibisi.

The Arrows goalkeeper continued his impressive display after the restart, producing another excellent save in the 55th minute to deny Rayners.

The Sundowns striker found space inside the box before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort, but Sibisi was equal to the task as he pushed the ball behind for a corner.

However, the pressure eventually told as Sundowns found the breakthrough in the 68th minute. Rayners headed home Antonio van Wyk’s delivery into the box, guiding his header home to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Arrows struggle

Arrows attempted to find a response and threatened on a few occasions, but they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a Sundowns side that remained largely in control.

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The Tshwane giants ultimately held on to their slender advantage to secure qualification for the next round of the competition at the expense of the defensively minded Arrows side.

It was far from a vintage Sundowns performance but Miguel Cardoso will be happy with the result ahead of a big continental test.

Sundowns will now turn their attention to Sunday’s CAF Super Cup showdown against USM Alger as they look to add another continental trophy to their cabinet.

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Carling Black Label Cup Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)
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