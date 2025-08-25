Mailula and Mokwena reunion on the cards

Mailula found opportunities hard to come by in Canada, largely due to fierce competition in attack.

Cassius Mailula is set to reunite with coach Rulani Mokwena at MC Alger in Algeria following his loan spell at Wydad Casablanca last season. This will mark the third time the striker works under Mokwena, having previously played for him at both Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad.

Mailula made a Wydad impression

Mailula has not been short of admirers after impressing during his stint in Morocco, yet he remains on the fringes at his parent club, Toronto FC. The 24-year-old signed for the Major League Soccer outfit from Sundowns in 2023, but has struggled to make a lasting impact in North America.

The Bafana Bafana forward found opportunities hard to come by in Canada, largely due to fierce competition in attack from Italian duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The former Napoli and Juventus stars were regular fixtures in the Toronto line-up, leaving Mailula with limited game time to showcase his ability.

Surplus to requirements

Although both Insigne and Bernardeschi have left the Toronto-based club by mutual consent recently, Mailula still appears to be considered surplus to requirements. Reports in Algeria suggest that Mokwena is eager to add the diminutive striker to his squad in order to strengthen MC Alger’s attacking options.

A move to Algeria would not only reunite Mailula with a coach who trusts his qualities but could also provide the platform he needs to revive his career and stake a claim for a permanent place in the Bafana Bafana set-up.