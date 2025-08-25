Pirates’ Ouaddou has ‘no time’ to celebrate Sundowns’ win

"As a coach, you must change your mind and think about your next game quickly,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he has already forgotten about Saturday’s victory against Mamelodi Sundowns and is focusing on Tuesday evening’s clash against Orbit College.



The Buccaneers, who beat Sundowns 4-1 in a penalty shootout at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last Saturday to reach the final of the MTN8, host the Mswenko Boys in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium. (Kickoff is at 7.30pm).



“When I leave this room (conference room), my mind will already be in our next game, which is Orbit College. Yeah, it’s like that; we don’t have time to celebrate. As a coach, you must change your mind and think about your next game quickly,” said Ouaddou during the post-match press conference at the Orlando Stadium.



“I’m happy, I’m good, but now I have to go and prepare a strategy for the next game,” added the Moroccan.



Even though they are now 90 minutes or so away from winning the MTN8 again for the record fourth time in a row, Pirates have not started their league campaign well. They began the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season with back-to-back losses against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants before edging Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in their third game of the campaign.



Ouaddou and his charges will be looking to build on the victory against Stellies, beat Orbit, and move away from the bottom half of the league table, where they’re currently occupying an unfamiliar 11th spot.

Ouaddou explains Maswanganyi decision

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has explained his surprise decision to substitute star player Patrick Maswanganyi in the first half during the MTN8 game against Sundowns.



With Sundowns leading 1-0, Ouaddou took out Maswanganyi in the 39th minute and brought in Bandile Shandu. The move allowed Kamogelo Sebelebele, who was playing as a right back, to move up front. Sebelebele eventually scored the equalising goal for Pirates before they won the game on penalties.



“Patrick is one of our best players. He is a top player. He has been doing well for such a long time in the club. I believe in him,” said Ouaddou.

“He is very important. We don’t know if he is going to be regular in the final; it’s just that today was not his day. It was a tactical choice,” added the former AS Nancy and Fulham defender.