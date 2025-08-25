Ex-Chiefs midfielder edges closer to Siwelele move

'He has impressed during training, and there’s a belief that he could rediscover his best form with this move,' a source close to the player revealed.

Tebogo Potsane looks to be edging closer to finding a new club after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs. The winger has been training with Siwelele FC, and negotiations over a potential deal are said to be progressing smoothly.

Inconsistent Chiefs stint

Potsane joined Chiefs from Royal AM in 2023 but struggled to make his mark at Naturena. His time at Amakhosi was marked by inconsistency, and he never managed to establish himself as a regular starter. With Siwelele keen on adding him to their ranks, it appears only a matter of time before he finds a fresh start.

“The club is hopeful of finalising a deal with Potsane. Talks have been positive, and there is a strong chance an agreement will be reached. He has impressed during training, and there’s a belief that he could rediscover his best form with this move,” a source close to the player revealed.

Free State roots

The 31-year-old winger brings with him valuable experience, having previously turned out for Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Royal AM before his ill-fated spell at Chiefs. Known for his flair and pace, Potsane is now determined to revive a career that has recently stalled.

For Siwelele, the potential signing represents an opportunity to inject creativity in the attacking third. For Potsane, it offers the chance to restore confidence and reignite the spark that once made him one of the most exciting wingers in the PSL.