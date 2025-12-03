Chicago coach expecting ‘immediate impact’ from Mbokazi

Berhalter has welcomed the signing of the 20-year-old Bafana Bafana defender.

Chicago Fire FC director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter says they are expecting an immediate impact from newly-signed defender Mbekezeli Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



The US Major League Soccer outfit announced the signing of the Orlando Pirates defender on Tuesday.



“Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership.



“Mbokazi will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a Club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS Policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” read a statement from Chicago.



“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the Club as we further strengthen our back line,” Berhalter told the club’s official website.



“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in future.”

Will Mbokazi play in the Carling KO final?

Following the announcement about his departure, questions have been raised on whether Mbokazi will be available for Saturday’s Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants. Pirates, however, have since announced that Mbokazi will remain with the club until the final official fixture of 2025.



“He will then embark on a new chapter of his football journey across the Atlantic, joining Chicago Fire as the next step in what promises to be an exceptional career,” read a statement from Pirates.



Mbokazi’s growth has been nothing short of meteoric. In his debut year as a professional, he has already lifted the MTN8 and has earned a Bafana Bafana call-up. The young Hluhluwe-born defender has been named by Hugo Broos in his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window.