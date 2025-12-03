Malawi FA confirm the passing of former Jomo Cosmos striker

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by this great loss," the association said.

Malawi and the South African football community are mourning the passing of former striker Esau “Mamba” Kanyenda, who died on Monday morning in the United Kingdom at the age of 43.

The Football Association of Malawi confirmed the sad news, describing the former national team forward as a committed servant of the game.

The former Jomo Cosmos and Polokwane City forward was widely regarded as one of Malawi’s finest exports, having represented his country with distinction over a career that spanned more than a decade.

He earned 72 caps for the Flames, scoring 22 goals, making him the joint-fifth all-time top scorer for the national team.

His international journey began in 1999 and it came to a close in 2015 when he made his final appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the entire football fraternity, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by this great loss,” the association said in a statement.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Malawi National Football Team striker, Esau “Mamba” Kanyenda.



“Esau Kanyenda was a committed and passionate player whose dedication inspired many young footballers. His passing is a profound loss to the Malawi football community.

“May his family and loved ones find strength and comfort during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

A key highlight of his international career came in 2010 when he played a pivotal role in helping Malawi qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, the nation’s second-ever AFCON appearance at that time.