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Chiefs’ Abrahams explains stunning free kick against Siwelele

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

9 September 2026

09:39 am

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'It felt great because I have been working very hard,' said the Chiefs winger.

Faiz Abrahams - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ Faiz Abrahams (right) celebrates his brilliant free kick against Siwelele. Picture: Backpagepix

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Faiz Abrahams’ superb free kick against Siwelele on Sunday could be the perfect launching pad for a stellar Kaizer Chiefs career.

From an acute angle, Abrahams curled in an effort that hit the post and cannoned into the goal off Siwelele goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu.

Chiefs’ Abrahams – ‘Duba told me not to cross’

It was an effort that could have been construed as an attempted cross, but Abrahams, who joined Chiefs this season on loan from Stellenbosch, insisted it was all planned.

“When I went to take the free kick, (Wandile) Duba told me not to cross the ball for anyone but to try and score,” Abrahams told the Chiefs official website.

“It felt great because I have been working very hard. I’m just going to keep working hard and giving my all in training. I aim to stay consistent and always keep my performance levels up.”

Abrahams’ strike put Chiefs 3-1 up in a game they ended up winning 3-2, a first victory in three matches following draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay.

Chiefs will look for another three points when they visit Polokwane City on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Amakhosi head coach Fernando Da Cruz will be hoping for an improved display after he was not happy with his side’s lack of a killer instinct against Siwelele.

‘We will go out and execute’

“The coach will set a plan for this weekend, and we will go out and execute it,” added Abrahams.

Rise and Shine won their first game of the season at Richards Bay, but have not managed a victory since, drawing three and losing one of their last four Premiership matches.

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Games between Amakhosi and City have been short of goals in recent years. Three of their last six meetings have ended in goalless draws while Chiefs have won twice (1-0 on both occasions) and City once (2-0 in December 2024).

Chiefs have, however, been full of goals this season by their own low standards. Da Cruz’ side have scored 11 goals in five league matches, a tally bettered only by Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, the two sides above them in the table.

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