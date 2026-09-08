Mokoena targets winning momentum as Sundowns face Siwelele

"We need nine points and hopefully we get those nine so that we are in a good position on the log," he said

Teboho Mokoena is hoping Mamelodi Sundowns can maintain their winning momentum when they host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians head into the encounter on the back of four successive victories across all competitions, with Mokoena playing a starring role in their latest triumph.

The midfielder scored a late winner as Sundowns edged Golden Arrows 2-1 away from home on Sunday, securing another crucial three points in a tightly contested encounter.

Sundowns will now turn their attention to a Siwelele side still searching for its first league victory of the campaign. They have drawn two of their five matches and suffered three defeats.

“Of course the next three games are very important for us. We need nine points and hopefully we get those nine so that we are in a good position on the log,” he said to the Sundowns media team ahead of the fixture, which is scheduled for 7:30pm in Tshwane.

Mokoena on Arrows win

Mokoena also reflected on Sundowns’ hard-fought victory over Arrows, admitting that the hosts made life difficult for the reigning African champions. The Bafana Bafana midfielder believes Sundowns could have been more clinical in the final third.

“It was a difficult game. I think Arrows played well and made it difficult for us. I think we played well in the first half,” the 29-year-old said while reflecting on his own performance.

“But we played in patches in the second half. If we fix our final third actions, then we will score a lot of goals, but it was a nice game for the fans, but it was not a nice game for us.

“We paid well on the counter-attack and we had a lot of chances, but we couldn’t take them. I scored the same goal in training so it’s normal. It was my son’s birthday, so it was a present for him.”

Siwelele make technical changes

Meanwhile, Siwelele have undergone changes to their technical team following their poor start to the campaign.

Head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his assistant, Willem Jackson, have been relieved of their duties as the club conducts a review of the team’s performances and technical programme.

Godfrey Mosoetsa will take charge from the bench when Siwelele face Sundowns in Tshwane. Sundowns will take confidence from their previous league meeting, when they secured a thrilling 7-4 victory.