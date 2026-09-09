Pirates snap up Gallants winger Mabuza

'His performances at Gallants convinced the club that he is ready to return and take the next step in his career,' said Pirates in a statement.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old right-winger and former Buccaneers academy player Bheki Mabuza from Marumo Gallants.

Pirates – ‘A return to familiar surroundings’

Mabuza joined Gallants from Leruma United at the start of last season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions for Gallants in the 2025/26 campaign, netting three goals and grabbing one assist.

He has also made three appearances for Gallants this season, with his last coming in the 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on August 19.

“Orlando Pirates football club is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Marumo Gallants for the permanent transfer of Bheki Mabuza,” read a Pirates statement.

“The move marks a return to familiar surroundings for Mabuza, who was previously part of the Buccaneers setup.

“During his time away from the club, Mabuza made encouraging progress and impressed. His performances at Gallants convinced the club that he is ready to return and take the next step in his career.”

Two Buccaneers go the other way

Pirates also confirmed that Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami and central midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko have both joined Gallants on a season-long loan.

Msendami did scored for Pirates in their 3-0 win at Chippa United on August 16, but has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

Mariko joined Pirates ahead of the start of last season from Malian side Djoliba, but did not play for the Buccaneers. The 24-year-old was instead loaned out to both Chippa United and Orbit College.