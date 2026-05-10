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Chiefs’ Ben Youssef hails ‘always ready’ Tashreeq Morris

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

10 May 2026

10:41 pm

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"Morris was out of the squad for a lot of games and when the team need him, he's always ready," said Ben Youssef.

Chiefs' Ben Youssef hails 'always ready' Tashreeq Morris

Tashreeq Morris celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Sekhukhune United FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef has heaped praise on Tashreeq Morris stating that the striker has always been ready to make an impact for the team.

This comes after Morris came off the bench to score the opening goal during Chiefs’ 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday night. Mfundo Vilakazi netted the second goal from the penalty spot.

READ MORE: Chiefs cement third place with late win over Sekhukhune

“I think I have to say thank you and congratulations to the fitness coach, for coach Dillon, Nathi. These are some men that are working behind the scenes. You know [Tashreeq] Morris, he was out of the squad for a lot of games and when the team need him, he’s always ready,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV.

“He was out of the squad, Vilakazi was out of the squad and they came and showed very good performance today. I want to say thank you to these men that are working behind the scenes, and preparing the player.

“I always say to the players we’re like a military, whenever the team needs you have to be ready any time,” added Ben Youssef.

Chiefs to play in CAF Confed Cup again

Ben Youssef also congratulated the Chiefs players for securing a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

“I think we discussed many times the minimum this season is to qualify for the CAF, now one of the targets we did. We said the first thing is to compete and play again in the CAF (competition) every season and that’s the minimum for the fans, the team for one of the biggest teams in South Africa and in Africa.

“The players showed very good character today. Very tough mentality after the strong game that we played in three days against Sundowns to repeat.

ALSO READ: Cardoso concerned by schedule but vows to fight

“I’m so proud of the performance of the players, the commitment, the desire they showed in this game. Congratulations to them and congratulations to the fans and congratulations to all the family of Kaizer Chiefs,” concluded Ben Youssef.

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Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Sekhukhune United F.C.

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