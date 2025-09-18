Nabi confirms Chiefs departure

'Currently, I need some time to rest, focus more on my family, and monitor my wife's health,' said Nabi.

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

“My separation from Kaizer Chiefs was a mutual agreement with the club’s management, following a successful and challenging experience,” Nabi told the website winwin.com.

“Currently, I need some time to rest, focus more on my family, and monitor my wife’s health, which has required me to be by her side over the past period.”

‘A temporary break’

Nabi added that he has received offers from clubs in Africa and the Middle East.

“Indeed, several major African and Arab clubs have contacted me, but I will not enter into any negotiations at this time, as my priority is to take a temporary break and get some rest.”

SABC Sport reported on Wednesday that Nabi’s contract had been terminated by Chiefs, after it emerged that he did not have a valid Caf Pro License to coach Amakhosi in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs will play Angola’s Kabuscorp on Saturday in Luanda in a first preliminary round, first leg clash at the November 11 Stadium.

Assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are set to lead Chiefs for the time being.

Why Chiefs started the season without Nabi

Nabi missed the start of this season with Chiefs as he flew back to his native Tunisia to be with his wife after she was involved in a serious road accident.

He returned in time to be on the touchline for Chiefs’ Betway Premiership goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on August 27.

Chiefs had a good start to the season, winning four of their first five Betway Premiership games. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Tuesday evening at home to Sekhukune United at FNB Stadium.

Nabi attended the post match press conference and gave no sign of his imminent departure.

He arrived at Chiefs from Young Africans of Tanzania at the start of the 2024/25 season. Nabi had a difficult first season in the Betway Premiership, as Chiefs finished 9th in the table. He did, however, lead Amakhosi to a first piece of official PSL silverware in a decade, as they defeated Orlando Pirates to lift the Nedbank Cup.